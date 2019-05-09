ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION

LEGAL ASSISTANT

Towson AV rated, mid-sized law firm is seeking a reliable, detail-oriented legal assistant with a minimum of five years’ experience. The position will support two to three partners in the litigation department. Candidate must have excellent organizational and proof-reading skills. Duties to include drafting correspondence and pleadings, issuing subpoenas, document organization, requesting records, filing, time entry and answering phones. Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Outlook and Excel. Personal Injury experience a plus. Competitive salary, health insurance, paid parking and other benefits.

Box #2623 in the subject line. Please submit resumes with references and salary requirements in confidence to: blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and referencein the subject line.

