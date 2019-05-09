Quantcast

McDaniel College plans $10M student center renovation

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2019

McDaniel College officials will announce plans Friday for a $10 million renovation of Decker College Center, the college’s student center in the middle of the campus in Westminster. Renovation plans include an updated McDaniel Pub fast-casual restaurant and the addition of new student spaces, as well as offices for the Center for Experience and Opportunity, Student ...

