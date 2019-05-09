Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop facilitates $140M bond offering for multi-property portfolio

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2019

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Thursday it facilitated a $140 million bond issuance on Israel's Tel Aviv Stock Exchange for Westdale America. Stuart Wernick, managing director at Walker & Dunlop, worked in conjunction with Giryes Consulting & Research and Barak Capital, which underwrote, marketed, and issued the bonds. The transaction marks one of the first U.S. ...

