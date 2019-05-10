Quantcast

Ball set to unveil plan for Ellicott City’s flood-prone Main Street

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 10, 2019

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is slated to reveal Monday his plan to protect Ellicott City's flood-prone Main Street. Options available to Ball involve razing as many as six buildings in historic Ellicott City. The cost of implementing the proposals could be as high as $175 million. The decision comes after Ball vowed in April to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo