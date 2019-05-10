Quantcast

Courses on data management becoming critical

By: Special to The Daily Record Meg Tully May 10, 2019

To explain why businesses should be paying attention to big data solutions, a Johns Hopkins Carey Business School professor points to Sears and Amazon. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos started his company as a website that sold books, but constantly innovated. Sears, a dominant retailer, did not pivot and use emerging technologies, and Amazon became an e-commerce giant, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo