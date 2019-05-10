Quantcast

Executive training/education important at any level

By: Special to The Daily Record Gina Gallucci-White May 10, 2019

During one of the first days of Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger Advanced Leadership Development Program, a prompt asked “What would success with this program look like? What would success in a year look like to you?” Kaitlyn Whiton, a project manager at Discern Health in Mount Vernon, Va., answered “Getting promoted.” ALDP is designed for midlevel managers ...

