Gregg Bernstein, Martin Himeles Jr., Paual Junghans, William Murphy and Cyril Smith | Zuckerman Spaeder

Five attorneys from Zuckerman Spaeder LLP were recognized in the 2019 edition of Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers, the most in the office’s history. Additionally, the firm was recognized in the top band of rankings for best Maryland commercial litigation firm.

Recognized from Zuckerman Spaeder’s Baltimore office were Gregg Bernstein (White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations), Martin Himeles Jr. (Litigation: General Commercial and Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations), Paula Junghans (Tax: Fraud), William Murphy (Litigation: General Commercial) and Cyril Smith (Litigation: General Commercial).