Quantcast

Gregg Bernstein, Martin Himeles Jr., Paual Junghans, William Murphy and Cyril Smith | Zuckerman Spaeder

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2019

First row, Gregg Bernstein and Martin Himeles Jr.; Second row, Paual Junghans and William Murphy; Third row, Cyril Smith

First row, Gregg Bernstein and Martin Himeles Jr.; Second row, Paual Junghans and William Murphy; Third row, Cyril Smith

Five attorneys from Zuckerman Spaeder LLP were recognized in the 2019 edition of Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers, the most in the office’s history. Additionally, the firm was recognized in the top band of rankings for best Maryland commercial litigation firm.

Recognized from Zuckerman Spaeder’s Baltimore office were Gregg Bernstein (White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations), Martin Himeles Jr. (Litigation: General Commercial and Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations), Paula Junghans (Tax: Fraud), William Murphy (Litigation: General Commercial) and Cyril Smith (Litigation: General Commercial).

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo