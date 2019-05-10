Quantcast

Insurers file for lower rates as the individual market stabilizes

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer May 10, 2019

Carriers in Maryland’s individual health market have requested average rate decreases for the second straight year, signaling that after several years of steep rate increases a reinsurance program has stabilized the market. Last year, carriers initially requested large increases. However, after the state negotiated a reinsurance program with the federal government, rates decreased by an average ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo