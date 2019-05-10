Quantcast

Marriott International increases quarterly dividend

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2019

Bethesda-based hospitality giant Marriott International, Inc. announced Friday its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 48 cents per share of common stock, which represents a 17 percent increase over the previous quarterly dividend amount of 41 cents per share. The dividend is payable on June 28 to shareholders of record as of May 24. Marriott International encompasses a portfolio of ...

