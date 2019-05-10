Quantcast

Maryland business owner pleads guilty to dumping scrap tires

By: Associated Press May 10, 2019

A tire business owner in Maryland's Prince George's County has pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawful disposal of scrap tires.

