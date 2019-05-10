Quantcast

Pessin Katz names first woman to head corporate, real estate practice group

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 10, 2019

Pessin Katz P.A.’s promotion of Lauren B. Ades to chair the Corporate and Real Estate practice group is a historical move: Ades is the first woman to lead the group in the firm’s 30-year history. Ades, who became practice group head on May 1, also became one of 13 women to lead practice groups at the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo