Stephen Woerner | BGE

Baltimore Gas & Electric President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Woerner stepped into his new role as chair of the executive committee and board of directors of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, taking over for Nate Beil, president and CEO of KCI Technologies Inc.

Beil will remain on the executive committee as the immediate past chair. Kaiser Permanente Executive Director Gracelyn McDermott will take over for Woerner as vice chair. AT&T President Denis Dunn will serve as treasurer.

Six Maryland business leaders joined the board for their first terms of service, including Raleigh Heard Jr., president and chief operating officer of United Urology; Ali Khorramshahi, president of DigitaLogic Inc.;

Steve Navarro, executive vice president of sales and marketing with Mind Over Machines; Mary Penczek, vice president, commercial mid/large group sales and client management for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield; Brent Reitz, president of Adventist Healthcare Inc.; and Jerry Sanford, economic development manager of Washington Gas.

Two board members were reappointed to new terms, including Thomas Lewis of Johns Hopkins University and Benjamin Yingling, Crawford Yingling Insurance.