Whiteford, Taylor & Preston Lawyers

A total of 18 lawyers with Whiteford, Taylor & Preston were recognized by Chambers and Partners in its 2019 list of leading firms and business lawyers.

Lawyers recognized from Maryland were Thomas C. Barbuti (Real Estate), Mary Claire Chesshire (Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation), Robert B. Curran (Corporate/M&A), Deborah H. Diehl (Corporate/M&A), Gardner M. Duvall (Insurance), Bradford F. Englander (Bankruptcy/Restructuring), Martin T. Fletcher (Bankruptcy/Restructuring), John B. Gontrum (Real Estate; Land Use), Peter D. Guattery (Labor & Employment), Sigrid C. Haines (Health Care), Kevin G. Hroblak (Bankruptcy/Restructuring), Frank S. Jones (Bankruptcy/Restructuring), Paul W. Madden (Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation), Albert J. Mezzanotte Jr. (Insurance), Joseph J. Mezzanotte (Real Estate), Paul M. Nussbaum (Bankruptcy/Restructuring), William F. Ryan Jr. (Litigation: General Commercial), Gregory M. Stone (Intellectual Property) and Steven E. Tiller (Intellectual Property).