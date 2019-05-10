Quantcast

Williams Scotsman plans to raise $190 million

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2019

WillScot Corp., a Baltimore-based rental services firm, announced that its Williams Scotsman International Inc. subsidiary has plans to raise $190 million through the sale of secured debt notes. The 6.875% senior secured notes due 2023 will have an issue price of 100.25% of the aggregate principal amount of the note, plus accrued interest from February 15, 2019. WillScot expects the ...

