UM, Gettysburg Foundation partner for a unique leadership learning experience

By: Special to The Daily Record May 12, 2019

How does your leadership style compare to those who commanded during the Battle of Gettysburg? The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business and the Gettysburg Foundation have partnered together for an executive training experience so you can find out and learn from it. Begun more than a decade ago, the Gettysburg Experience looks ...

