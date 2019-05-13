Quantcast

Jacobs Engineering Group launches tender offer for KeyW

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2019

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. announced Monday its wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Maryland corporation Atom Acquisition Sub, Inc., has commenced a tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of Maryland-based The KeyW Holding Corporation. The offer is $11.25 per share, net to the seller in cash, without any interest thereon and less ...

