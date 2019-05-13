Jeff Manwiller | The Crowley Group

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2019

manwiller-jeffrey-the-crowley-groupJeffrey “Jeff” Manwiller, CPA was named chief financial officer with Frederick-based The Crowley Company.

Manwiller had previously served The Crowley Company as an account manager while at Cherry Bekaert LLP for more than 20 years.

A partner at Cherry Bekaert, Manwiller oversaw large commercial audits and was a valued resource on complex and specialized issues such as business combinations, fair value measurements, non-controlling interests, variable interest entities, revenue recognition and complex reviews and compilations. He specialized in manufacturing and distributing, technology, and government contractor client engagements. Additionally, he has experience with risk management/internal audit engagements in the banking and quasi-government industries.

A certified professional accountant and a graduate of the University of Delaware, Manwiller previously worked at Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. and CBIZ-MHM. Both Bethesda offices joined Cherry Bekaert LLP during his tenure.

