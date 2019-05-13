Pulse Poll: Should Maryland help keep the Preakness in Baltimore?

The Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown, has been held at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course since 1873.

Today Pimlico has fallen into disrepair. The Maryland Stadium Authority says it would take $424 million to renovate the facility. When this year’s Preakness is run on May 18, some 6,670 prime seats will be unused because of the grandstand’s poor condition.

The Stronach Group, which owns both the Pimlico and Laurel Park tracks, said it would keep the Preakness at Pimlico until 2020 and is considering moving the event to Laurel. Under state law, the race can be moved to another track in Maryland only “as a result of a disaster or emergency.”

This week’s Pulse Poll question asks whether Maryland should provide funding to keep the race in Baltimore.

