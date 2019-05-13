Quantcast

Rosenstein speaks of character and career at UB Law commencement

By: Daily Record Staff Hope Keller May 13, 2019

On his first day in the ranks of the unemployed, former Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein gave the keynote address at the University of Baltimore School of Law’s commencement ceremony Monday. “This is a day of commencement for me as well,” Rosenstein said to a packed house at the Modell Performing Arts Center at The ...

