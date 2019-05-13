Quantcast

Xometry raises $50M in equity funding round

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2019

Xometry, the Gaithersburg-based on-demand manufacturing marketplace, announced Monday it raised $50 million in equity funding, led by Greenspring Associates. Dell Technologies Capital will also participate in the round, along with all previous venture and strategic investors including BMW i Ventures, Foundry Group, GE Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, Maryland Venture Fund and Almaz Capital. Xometry has raised ...

