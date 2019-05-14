Steve Blanken | Doceo

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Doceo has hired Steve Blanken as a technology consultant for its growing Maryland team, educating and providing technology solutions to businesses and nonprofits in Harford and Cecil County.

Blanken brings more than seven years of sales management experience to Doceo. Most recently, he was a senior account executive in Lancaster County and Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Blanken attended Penn State University to obtain a Bachelor of Science in business marketing and management. He resides in Rising Sun with his fiancé, Annie and dog, Kobe. In his free time, Blanken enjoys hiking with his family, golfing and watching the Philadelphia Flyers, Eagles and Phillies.