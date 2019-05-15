Burnim named interim president at Coppin

University System of Maryland Chancellor Robert Caret has named Mickey Burnim as the interim president at Coppin State University while the institution searches for a new president.

Burnim will replace Maria Thompson, who announced in January she was stepping down. Her last day is June 30.

Burnim previously spent 11 years as the president of Bowie State University and last summer served as the interim president at University of Maryland Eastern Shore while the university searched for a new leader.

“We are grateful to Mickey Burnim for his ongoing service to the University System of Maryland,” Caret said in a statement. “Dr. Burnim very capably guided the University of Maryland Eastern Shore on an interim basis last summer, and his considerable experience and perspective position him quite well to lead Coppin during the course of a search for President Thompson’s successor.”

The Coppin presidential search launched earlier this month and is expected to take between eight and 12 months.

The Baltimore chapter of the NAACP has expressed frustration with the transparency of the search process.