Caret’s future as USM chancellor seen as shaky

By: Tim Curtis and Bryan P. Sears May 15, 2019

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents appears poised to end its relationship with Chancellor Robert L. Caret after his employment agreement expires next year, sources have told The Daily Record. Multiple sources told The Daily Record that board chair Linda Gooden and Robert R. Neall, a regent who also serves as the state ...

