Quantcast

Changes ahead for law firm marketing

By: Glenda LeGendre May 15, 2019

A resounding theme was shared by members of the Baltimore Chapter of the Legal Marketing Association, the LMA, at its annual recap meeting of presentations from the recent national conference in Atlanta. Changes are clearly ahead or already in progress for law firm business development across the country. Competition on the basis of price has spawned ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo