Quantcast

Law Digest — Md. Court of Special Appeals — May 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2019

Court of Special Appeals Civil procedure; Service: Following a hearing conducted by a magistrate on the parties’ divorce action, where, before the circuit court, the husband challenged the magistrate’s failure to comply with Maryland Rule 1-321(a), which states that service may be made by delivery or by mail, but argued on appeal that the magistrate erred ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo