Quantcast

8 days after cyberattack, Baltimore’s network still hobbled

By: Associated Press David McFadden May 15, 2019

More than a week after a cyberattack hobbled Baltimore's computer network, city officials said Wednesday they can't predict when its overall system will be up and running and continued to give only the broadest outlines of the problem.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo