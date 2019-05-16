Quantcast

Federal judge orders FDA to speed up its review of e-cigarettes

By: Associated Press Matthew Perrone May 16, 2019

WASHINGTON — A federal judge is siding with public health groups suing the Food and Drug Administration to begin reviewing thousands of e-cigarettes on the U.S. market. The ruling handed down Wednesday in district court states that the agency shirked its legal duty when it postponed reviewing all U.S. vaping products by several years. The American Academy ...

