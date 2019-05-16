Quantcast

Franchot wants Md. to divest from Alabama following abortion law

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 16, 2019

A controversial Alabama abortion law is drawing ire in Maryland and a call for the state to review its investments in the southern state with an eye toward divestment. The Alabama legislation, which is seen as a potential challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, was signed into law this week by that state's governor ...

