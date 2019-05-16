Quantcast

Frosh announces indictments in human trafficking investigation

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 16, 2019

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh is indicting two individuals charged with human trafficking. Valdez Lawrence, of Baltimore, and Mary Carr, of Dundalk, allegedly forced women to engage in sexual acts for money in Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties and in Baltimore city.  Charges in the indictment include human trafficking, conspiracy, receiving earnings of ...

