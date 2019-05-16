Quantcast

Howard County General Hospital receives $1M for addition

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2019

Howard Hospital Foundation, which provides philanthropic support to Howard County General Hospital, received a $1 million donation Thursday from The Kahlert Foundation, a Sykesville-based private family foundation to support the hospital’s campus construction project. The Kahlert Foundation previously gave their first grant of $250,000 to the project in 2017. Following the donation, Howard Hospital Foundation has now ...

