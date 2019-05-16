Kylie Delgado | CASH Campaign of Maryland

The nonprofit CASH (Creating Assets, Savings and Hope) Campaign of Maryland and national nonprofit the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) named Kylie Delgado as Maryland’s Bank On Fellow.

She will serve a two-year term to advance banking access efforts for low-to-moderate income Marylanders in leading the Bank On Maryland campaign. She will work with financial institutions to remove barriers for the 1 in 5 Marylanders who rely on costly check cashiers or payday lenders because they don’t have access to banks or safe and affordable financial products and services.