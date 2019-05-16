Quantcast

MileOne Autogroup dealers raise nearly $50K in annual fundraiser

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2019

Customers of MileOne Autogroup Suubaru dealerships helped raise nearly $50,000 through the 2018 Subaru Share the Love fundraising event, company officials said Thursday. MileOne Autogroup Suubaru dealers will present a $48,892 check to the American Cancer Society, the chosen charity for the event, in a ceremony May 24 at Heritage Subaru Catonsville, 6624 Baltimore National Pike. Heritage ...

