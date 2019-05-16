Quantcast

ROAR for Kids raises more than $100K for Kennedy Krieger Institute

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2019

Kennedy Krieger Institute, a nonprofit organization which improves the lives of children and adolescents with disorders and injuries of the brain, spinal cord and musculoskeletal system, raised more than $100,000 at the 15th annual ROAR for Kids event April 27 at Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville. ROAR for Kids, a jungle-themed 5K run, 1-mile fun walk and ...

