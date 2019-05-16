Quantcast

WYPR to receive $20K grant from NEA

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2019

Baltimore’s National Public Radio affiliate WYPR 88.1 FM will receive a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts as part of the NEA’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019. The Baltimore radio station will get the grant for its award-winning documentary series, “Out of the Blocks.” Art Works, the NEA’s principal grantmaking ...

