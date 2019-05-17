Angela Davis Pallozzi

Counsel

Offit Kurman P.A.

Angela Davis Pallozzi has risen through the ranks in a male-dominated area of law to successfully represent small- to mid-size businesses in a variety of disputes.

Pallozzi serves as co-chair of the Young Lawyers’ Division of the Bar Association of Baltimore City’s Health and Wellness Committee. She also is a blogger for The Daily Record’s Generation J.D. column, where she focuses on the lifestyle of lawyers and the aim of achieving work-life balance.

“I think it is important to pass along the tips and knowledge that I have obtained over the years to the next generation. I like to think that I can help others through the experiences I have had,” Palozzi said.

Before joining Offit Kurman, Pallozzi served as a law clerk for Judge Mary Beth McCormick in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County and Judge Joseph F. Murphy Jr. on the Court of Appeals.

“Both at work, and in her volunteer activities, Angie has always had a knack for bringing individuals of differing mindsets and agendas together at a table (to) work toward an amicable resolution. I admire her ability to be strong, unwavering when necessary, and zealously advocate for her clients,” said Divya Potdar of Diva Law LLC. “Angie is one of the few female lawyers in her firm’s practice group and is well respected by the older male partners at her firm. Angie has the ability to joke around at the office, enjoy firm-sponsored social events, and yet take a seat at the table and be taken seriously as a trial lawyer.”

I am often the only female in the room on business litigation matters and I have made a seat for myself at the table. I hope that this sets the tone for more women to pursue this area of the law. It is not perfect, but it is progress.”