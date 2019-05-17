Quantcast

The need for a visionary transit network

By: Donald C. Fry May 17, 2019

For decades, the Maryland Department of Transportation has ignored the transit needs of the Baltimore region while massive investment has occurred in the Washington suburbs. For example, the state of Maryland has committed to the Purple Line, a $2.4 billion light-rail line under construction between New Carrollton and Bethesda. Meanwhile, the Baltimore region received a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo