Henry E. Floyd Jr.

Associate Attorney

Koonz McKenney Johnson Depaolis & Lightfoot LLP

When a former client contacted him after her daughter was killed in a hit-and-run accident at a dangerous intersection, Henry E. Floyd Jr. did not hesitate to assist. He helped the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office to properly charge the defendant, and he provided support to the victim’s mother during the numerous criminal hearings. His assistance not only provided her emotional support and a substantial settlement, it also paved the way with legislators to make dangerous intersections safer.

Floyd frequently volunteers in the community, using his legal skills to assist those who may need it most. He regularly holds expungement and record-sealing fairs free of charge for individuals who cannot afford an attorney or who may not know the process for clearing their records. He also provides pro bono work as general counsel to the Prince George’s County Community Organizations, helping to resolve any legal issues. Floyd also mentors law students and speaks to elementary and middle school students about the legal field.

“I take pride in fighting for what’s right, whether it’s fighting for one individual to get back to enjoying a better quality of life after a life-altering injury or fighting for diversity and inclusion in our law firms and on the bench,” Floyd said.

He is the recipient of the 2018 Lawyer of the Year award from the Washington Bar Association, the Nation’s Best Advocates Top 40 Under 40 Award from the National Bar Association and the Top 40 Under 40 Award from The National Black Lawyers.

