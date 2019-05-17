Holly Mirabella

Policy Manager

Cash Campaign of Maryland

Holly Mirabella, policy manager for CASH Campaign of Maryland, draws on her experience as a lawyer and as a social worker to advocate for low- to moderate-income Marylanders.

Community service drives Mirabella’s career and personal life. She sees a number of clients through pro bono legal clinics across Baltimore and plans to expand her pro bono practice throughout her career.

Mirabella is an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland School of Social Work. She is co-chair of the Maryland Alliance for the Poor, a coalition of 25 organizations that advocates for policies that promote equity and reduce poverty. She also is a mentor to women in recovery from addiction and alcoholism and to people seeking law or social work degrees. She holds a juris doctorate from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and earned a master of social work degree from the University of Maryland School of Social Work.

“Every day Holly works to improve the situation for those around her. With many possible careers available to a young, bright attorney, I think it is extremely admirable that Holly has decided to devote herself to promoting economic advancement for low- to moderate-income individuals and families in Baltimore and across Maryland,” said state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr., R-Montgomery, with whom Mirabella worked to expand the earned income tax credit for younger workers.

I am grateful to be able to use my legal (and other) education to advocate for financial empowerment for communities which are most often overlooked. My ideals and contributions demonstrate that the legal community can play a major role in building a more equitable state and nation.”