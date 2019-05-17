Quantcast

Holy Cross Health earns 20th straight excellence award

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2019

The Alliance for Workplace Excellence (AWE) has awarded Silver Spring-based Holy Cross Health the 2019 Workplace Excellence Seal of Approval for the 20th year, the only health care provider in Maryland to achieve the distinction every year since 1999. Holy Cross Health, one of the 10 largest employers in Montgomery County, also received the 2019 AWE Health & Wellness Seal of Approval (12th ...

