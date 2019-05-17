Indira K. Sharma

Indira K. Sharma is a leader both in law and on the topic of diversity. She is partner at the law firm Saul Ewing Amstein & Lehr LLP, where she serves as co-chair of the firm’s diversity and inclusion committee. She also helped form the firm’s women’s development initiative.

In the 1970s, Sharma’s parents immigrated to the United States from Guyana, which was characterized by poverty and where educational opportunities for women are few. Sharma attended law school with little mentorship or guidance because no one in her family or community practiced law.

“I have spoken both regionally and nationally at conferences and on local television on topics of diversity and inclusion,” Sharma said. “To graduate law school, pass the bar and to be elected partner at a large law firm while making strides in the legal profession for the advancement of diverse attorneys, including women attorneys, has been my most significant professional accomplishment.”

Sharma chairs the Maryland State Bar Association Young Lawyers Section and also serves on the MSBA board of governors and executive committee. She is on the board of the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland and the Maryland Access to Justice Commission, among many other public service efforts.

Sharma plans to continue serving her community by mentoring and volunteering wherever a need is identified, as well as continuing her diversity and inclusion advocacy in the legal profession. She hopes the latter will see her working at local and national levels by speaking, mentoring and being an example to others.

