Quantcast

Board of Elections seeks dismissal of lawsuit over JHU police ballot question

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 17, 2019

A judge could rule by the end of the month on whether a new law allowing Johns Hopkins University to establish a private police force can be subject to a referendum.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo