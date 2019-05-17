Lauren E. Lake

Litigatiion Associate

Gordon Feinblatt LLC

Lauren E. Lake, litigation associate for Gordon Feinblatt LLC, is committed to civic engagement. She is active with the Young Lawyers’ Division of the Bar Association of Baltimore City, serving as secretary as well as leading the public service committee.

Lake clerked at the Maryland Court of Special Appeals for Judge Douglas R.M. Nazarian and then at the United States District Court for the District of Maryland for Judge A. David Copperthite the next year. She then secured an associate position in the litigation department of Gordon Feinblatt. Although she began her job with the firm in the past year, her previous experience as a clerk helped her take control of several matters, including drafting and filing pleadings and motions to coordinate mediation.

“With her already limited time, Lauren also undertakes civic and charitable service, including serving as the co-team leader of the nonprofit Back on My Feet and as a volunteer at Thread, a Baltimore-based nonprofit organization,” said James Robinson, who nominated Lake on behalf of the Young Lawyers’ Division.

Since 2009, Lake has volunteered for Back on My Feet, a nonprofit that uses a running-based model to restore confidence, strength and self-esteem to homeless individuals. Since 2016, she has volunteered for Thread, which joins underperforming Baltimore high school students with teams of volunteers who help increase access to community resources.

“I am passionate about contributing to Baltimore City and have a high level of community involvement,” Lake said.

Among her many other volunteer efforts, Lake has served as team captain of the University of Baltimore School of Law team for the annual Lawyers Have Heart race that supports the American Heart Association.

