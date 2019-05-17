Quantcast

Lidl US to expand in Md. with 7 new stores

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2019

Engaging in an ongoing expansion along the East Coast, Lidl US announced plans Friday to open seven new stores in Maryland by spring of 2020, part of a 25-store growth plan to include New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The Arlington, Virginia-based company is planning new stores in Catonsville, College Park, District Heights, Hagerstown, Lanham, Nottingham ...

