Lockheed Martin breaks ground on new production facility

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2019

U.S. Air Force and local Alabama officials joined executives with Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Friday to break ground on the company's new strike systems production facility in Troy, Alabama. The planned 225,000-square-foot facility, combined with the current cruise missile production factory, will provide the necessary space to meet the U.S. Air Force's objectives. Local officials, ...

