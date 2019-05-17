Paul Sturm: It’s time to change Baltimore’s culture

With a collective sigh of relief following the second resignation of a Baltimore mayor under a legal cloud in the last decade, it’s clearly time to begin a new chapter in our city’s history. And to make Baltimore the place we want it to be, we need to understand our civic culture; then build on what’s best and change what’s not serving us well.

Let’s start with what should be preserved:

Our resiliency: When a fire destroyed much of Baltimore’s central business district in 1904, Mayor Robert McLane vowed to rebuild as quickly as possible. And rebuild he did to the point where just two years later, the Baltimore Sun reported “one of the great disasters of modern time had been converted into a blessing.”

Fast forward to the second half of the 20th century when Baltimore experienced high levels of population flight and disinvestment, its leaders envisioned a revitalized waterfront where residents would rediscover their city while welcoming visitors from around the world. And when Baltimore’s reborn Inner Harbor attracted the Harbor Place pavilions, National Aquarium and Maryland Science Center, the vision of Mayor William Donald Schaefer and civic leaders was realized.

Our authenticity: Baltimore does not have a pretentious bone in our collective body. We are who we are and don’t pretend to be anyone or anything else. Baltimoreans understand the importance of keeping it real. Baltimore’s history as a hard-working, blue collar city unafraid to get our hands dirty is embedded in our civic DNA and communicated to newcomers in numerous ways.

Our character: Walking through Baltimore’s neighborhoods continually reminds me how fortunate I am to call this city home. When someone visits who hasn’t been here before, I take them through Mt. Vernon, Station North, Federal Hill, Little Italy, Fells Point, Hampden and more.

Invariably, they’ll say they had no idea Baltimore has so many wonderful neighborhoods with such unique character – many of which are adjacent to one another – creating an urban fabric that doesn’t take a backseat to that of any city.

Now let’s look at the aspects of Baltimore’s culture that don’t serve us well:

Our low expectations: When news first broke about the now former mayor’s self-dealing and profiting from positions of public trust, many initially shrugged it off as business as usual in Baltimore.

When civic leaders say we can’t come up with a plan to replace an aging arena no longer able to host major events that take place in cities throughout the country, many accept this as fact.

And when students in the city’s classrooms freeze when it’s cold or sweat when it’s hot, far too many say we can’t do better.

If Baltimore is to be what we want it to be, we must shift our low expectations to high expectations for those who lead and serve our city.

Our cynicism & pessimism: I know … there’s a lot to be cynical or pessimistic about in Baltimore. But cynicism and pessimism only feed the low expectations that normalize the otherwise unacceptable.

Cynicism never made anything better; neither has pessimism. Since they’re currently baked into Baltimore’s culture, it’s time to throw out the mix and create a new recipe for our civic engagement.

We need a culture that speaks to what we can do rather than what we can’t.

Our isolation: Baltimore is a city of neighborhoods – 273 by the city’s official count. While most are a source of pride for their residents, I’ve learned how little regular contact many of us have with those from other parts of the city.

Perhaps the most important reason is Baltimore’s lack of a comprehensive public transportation system that connects people and neighborhoods in ways that other cities take for granted, serving as ‘common ground’ for residents of different race and class.

For Baltimore’s diversity to be a civic asset, our culture of isolation must become a culture of connection.

By preserving the best elements of Baltimore’s civic culture and changing those that have brought us to our current low point, we can be the city that rises again. One where residents, businesses and institutions not just survive – but thrive in the 21st century.

Are we ready to make our city better?

Paul Sturm is a consultant to nonprofit and civic organizations, and board member of the City Center Residents Association. He’s taught civic engagement and civic leadership at the University of Baltimore and Johns Hopkins University.