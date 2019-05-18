Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Port Covington on next phase; ransomware attack cripples Baltimore real estate market

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2019

While land developers celebrated the start of construction on a portion of the $5.5 billion Port Covington redevelopment project this week, a ransomware virus infecting Baltimore government computers holds the potential to wreak havoc on the city’s residential real estate market. Commercial development writer Adam Bednar reported Monday that the first new buildings included in the ...

