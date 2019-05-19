Quantcast

Regaining the life you want

By: Dorie Fain May 19, 2019

For many of us, regaining the life we want is more a matter of gaining and less a sense that we ever intentionally carved out the space we imagined for each of the priorities in our lives. This has never been truer than for working parents. As children grow and their needs evolve, each of us ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo