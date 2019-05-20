Quantcast

Agway Energy Services signs partnership deal with Orioles

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2019

Agway Energy Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suburban Propane LP, announced Monday a corporate sponsorship with the Baltimore Orioles. Monetary terms of the deal were not disclosed. The agreement will include ballpark signage at Oriole Park, radio exposure and unique ticket and VIP experience giveaways. Agway Energy will also be featured prominently on smartphone ...

