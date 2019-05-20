Andrew Lapayowker

General Counsel & Secretary

Rosemore Inc.

When Andrew Lapayowker joined Rosemore Inc. in 2010 as its general counsel and secretary, one of his first jobs was to help get a statue created and dedicated in honor of Baltimore Orioles legend Brooks Robinson.

One aspect of the project was to assist in writing the words that are on the base of the statue. “As lawyers, we talk a lot about ‘This brief is not written in stone,’ ” he said. “Well this is the first time I have ever had my words actually written in stone.”

Financed by a group lead by Rosemore chairman Henry A. Rosenberg, the Hall of Famer’s statue was dedicated in October 2011 across from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Lapayowker first became interested in the legal field attending Northwestern University. While working at a campus radio station, he decided to take a journalism and the law class. He would go on to earn his Juris Doctor from George Washington University Law School and worked for Crown Central LLC for nearly 25 years before joining Rosemore.

His job affords him the opportunity to really get to know the company and develop expertise in multiple areas. He cherishes being able to help his co-workers accomplish their goals.

Lapayowker is active with the Association of Corporate Counsel Baltimore Chapter serving as a past president, board member and multiple officer positions since 2001.

He also gives his time to the Lawyers Campaign for CollegeBound Foundation serving as a past chair and member of the executive committee. He also helped to form the corporation and served as a founding board member and general counsel for the national nonprofit Network of Executive Women Inc.

