Quantcast

Ballard Spahr transactional attorneys take on two pro bono projects

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 20, 2019

While pro bono work is often litigation-oriented, attorneys at Ballard Spahr LLP took on two community redevelopment projects that required the expertise and resources of sophisticated transactional lawyers. Both projects are now under construction. The attorneys advised on financing, tax and leasing matters for a stabilization center for people struggling with addiction at the Hebrew Orphan ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo